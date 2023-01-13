InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 60,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,450,169 shares.The stock last traded at $35.18 and had previously closed at $36.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INMD. Barclays began coverage on InMode in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). InMode had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $121.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 118,103 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in InMode by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,808 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in InMode by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.