Insider Buying: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Director Buys 1,385 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Rating) Director Thomas M. Culligan acquired 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $217,541.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,291.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
HEICO Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of HEI-A opened at $127.78 on Friday.
HEICO Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HEICO (HEI-A)
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.