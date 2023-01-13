Insider Buying: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Insider Buys 1,383 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) insider Victor H. Mendelson acquired 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $217,227.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,515,958.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEI stock opened at $163.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.36. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.14.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on HEICO in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

