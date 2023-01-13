Insider Buying: Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,367.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

XOS Stock Performance

Shares of XOS stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. Xos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

Get XOS alerts:

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. XOS had a negative return on equity of 55.05% and a negative net margin of 136.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xos, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOS

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOS. DA Davidson dropped their price target on XOS to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on XOS to $2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on XOS from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on XOS from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in XOS during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of XOS by 600.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

XOS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.