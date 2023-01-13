Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $868,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $36.15 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $58.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,325,000 after purchasing an additional 76,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,306,000 after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,444 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

