Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Sells 900 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 900 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xiaodong Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $631,650.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18.

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $263.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $263.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,378,000 after purchasing an additional 711,396 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 17.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,370,000 after purchasing an additional 703,530 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,109,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,286,000 after purchasing an additional 143,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,114,000 after purchasing an additional 98,316 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,140,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,185,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also

