Insider Selling: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells 21,399 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 21,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $106,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,729,814 shares in the company, valued at $18,649,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

CMPO stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $381.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.39 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. On average, analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMPO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CompoSecure by 485.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC grew its stake in CompoSecure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 904,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in CompoSecure by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after buying an additional 566,355 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CompoSecure

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.