Insider Selling: Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Insider Sells 10,917 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at $885,125.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FATE opened at $5.86 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $569.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently commented on FATE. Bank of America lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

