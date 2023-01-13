Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $167,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,531,537.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,524.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

