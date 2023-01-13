Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.03 and last traded at $97.65. 624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 182,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.46.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.19. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $719.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 5.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

