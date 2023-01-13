Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PDP opened at $74.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.71. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $88.27.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.239 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

