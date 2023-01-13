Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,232 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $52.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock worth $1,307,800 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

