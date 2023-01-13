iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 220,102 shares.The stock last traded at $57.03 and had previously closed at $56.96.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11.

Institutional Trading of iShares California Muni Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,818 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,425,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,910,000 after purchasing an additional 46,166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 120.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 253,746 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,303,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,318,000.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

