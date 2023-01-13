iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,068,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,251,000 after purchasing an additional 191,200 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 17,749 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

EZU stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

