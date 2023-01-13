iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 778.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 158.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $68.02.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

