iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,605,000 after buying an additional 1,094,252 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after buying an additional 615,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,350,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,416,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,251,000 after acquiring an additional 354,742 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

