iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.88 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

