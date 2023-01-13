iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Stock Position Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 125.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $262.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.90. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $237.26 and a 52 week high of $297.30.

