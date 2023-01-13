Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 467,889 shares.The stock last traded at $18.37 and had previously closed at $19.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JAMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Jamf to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Jamf Stock Up 6.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15.
Institutional Trading of Jamf
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jamf stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,392 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Jamf worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.
About Jamf
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
