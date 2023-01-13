Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of IOO opened at $66.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.22. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.45 and a twelve month high of $78.62.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

