Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 22,534 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,291 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 14.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter valued at $489,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.7% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 699,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 607,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 54,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at $111,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insider Activity

Umpqua Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,479.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.95 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Umpqua Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.