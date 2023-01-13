Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 98,477 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBAB opened at $17.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $23.11.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.