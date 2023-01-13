Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 16,121 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $192.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.62 and a 200-day moving average of $179.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $215.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

