Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. State Street Corp raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,249 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 119.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,649,000 after acquiring an additional 328,495 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,896,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $187,745,000 after acquiring an additional 284,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWBI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $139.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 24.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $61,946.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,249.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $363,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,432.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $61,946.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $367,249.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $869,836 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Profile



Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

