Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,730.3% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 51,182 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,614,000 after purchasing an additional 100,149 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $83.51 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $112.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average is $86.42.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

