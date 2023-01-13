Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,798 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 477.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after buying an additional 8,460,754 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 257.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,934,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,235,000 after buying an additional 4,993,698 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,492,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

