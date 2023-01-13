Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 49,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,441,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

AMP stock opened at $331.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.99. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $339.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.