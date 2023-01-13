Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,212,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,056,000 after purchasing an additional 259,759 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 483,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $79.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average is $74.40. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $91.95.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

