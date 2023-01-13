Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $606,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 5.4% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 21,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IEP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $52.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $55.73.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -555.55%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Recommended Stories

