Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $2.51 Million in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 257,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 999,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 106,010 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 113,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $7,458,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 693,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 38,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $15.88 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.