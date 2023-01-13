Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 40.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after acquiring an additional 555,295 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 182.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,841,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,937,000 after buying an additional 77,458 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth about $1,764,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $233,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,671.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $233,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 323,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,671.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vistra Price Performance

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE:VST opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.193 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -74.76%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

