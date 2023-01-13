Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,348 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $128.60 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $176.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

