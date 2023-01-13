Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 26,875 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 28.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Globe Life by 15.8% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 347.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 64,592 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $344,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $1,151,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $344,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,571 shares of company stock worth $12,563,268. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globe Life Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.11.

GL opened at $121.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.92. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

