Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $65.74 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $70.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average of $62.49.

