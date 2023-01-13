Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNG. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 114,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,853,000.

KNG stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.73.

