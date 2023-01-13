Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Hess by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,945,968,000 after buying an additional 230,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Hess by 0.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,321,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $987,556,000 after buying an additional 83,555 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Hess by 71.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $745,974,000 after buying an additional 2,924,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hess by 99.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,080,000 after buying an additional 2,669,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $150.73 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $83.56 and a 1 year high of $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.84.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HES. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.64.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

