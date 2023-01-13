Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

KDP opened at $35.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

