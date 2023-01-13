Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $59.36 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.