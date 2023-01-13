Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 19,098 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,098 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 54,551 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.38. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $108.33.

