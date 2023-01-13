Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,931 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 88,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $1,988,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TD opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $86.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.7081 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

TD has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.