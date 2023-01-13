JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 26,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,364,023 shares.The stock last traded at $58.15 and had previously closed at $53.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

JinkoSolar Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -254.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 0.25%. As a group, analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 1,240.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 92,963 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

