Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.8% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after buying an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,295,000 after purchasing an additional 421,779 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,163,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,505 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $174.00 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.61. The firm has a market cap of $454.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.