Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $25,042,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 469,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,377,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,755,000 after purchasing an additional 68,629 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $174.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $454.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.61.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

