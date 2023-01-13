JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,775 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $68,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPM stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $409.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

