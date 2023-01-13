Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 70,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,752,733 shares.The stock last traded at 23.76 and had previously closed at 24.05.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Kanzhun Trading Down 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of 18.54 and a 200 day moving average of 19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 125.43 and a beta of 0.03.
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
