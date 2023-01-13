Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 70,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,752,733 shares.The stock last traded at 23.76 and had previously closed at 24.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of 18.54 and a 200 day moving average of 19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 125.43 and a beta of 0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,820,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,809,000 after buying an additional 6,164,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,604,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 1,029.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

