Kenneth S. Wilson Sells 5,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 337,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,644,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $76.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 212.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 198.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.