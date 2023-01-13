Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Up 5.3%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares were up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 19,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,027,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, China Renaissance cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

About Kingsoft Cloud

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 76,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,268,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 38,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,905,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after buying an additional 1,042,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 609,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.