Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,046 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

