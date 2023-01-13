Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after purchasing an additional 321,502 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,063,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 305,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,964,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

LADR opened at $10.96 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 88.12 and a current ratio of 88.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

