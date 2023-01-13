Laurans A. Mendelson Purchases 865 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Rating) CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $135,865.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,958,711.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HEICO Price Performance

HEICO stock opened at $127.78 on Friday.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

